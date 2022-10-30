Well. folks, we’ve actually made it through the bye week, and now we’re finally back to Minnesota Vikings football! We’re just hours away from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium as the purple prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 NFL action, hoping to build on their four-game winning streak and take full control of the NFC North in the process.

We want to make sure that everyone that wants to follow the action can do so, and to facilitate that we’re going to put all of the important information here in one place.

Television Info

This game is scheduled to kick off at what we all know is the best time for NFL action to get underway, noon Central time. This game will be shown on FOX, which is KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, and the play-by-play will be handled by Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth. If you’re not sure whether or not you’re in the broadcast area for this one, here’s the map from the good folks at 506 Sports. The Cardinals/Vikings game is represented by the green area.

If you’re using the DirecTV Sunday Ticket package to watch this one, you’ll have to point your receiver towards Channel 711.

For our men and women serving in uniform overseas, this game will be shown live on the American Forces Network, specifically on AFN Sports. Kickoff is slated for 1600Z, which works out to 1800L for everyone in Central Europe, 2000L for viewers on Arabian Standard Time, and 0200L on Monday morning for fans in Japan and Korea.

Radio Info

As usual, the Vikings Radio Network affiliates throughout the upper midwest will be carrying this one. If you’re not sure who the affiliates in your area are, feel free to check the link for the full list.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio to follow this one, you’ll find the Vikings Radio Network feed on Channels 158 and 228. If you’re using the SiriusXM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

According to the guys over at Football Zebras, the officiating crew for this week’s game will be led by Brad Allen. The last time the Vikings saw Allen’s crew was in last year’s season finale, as that crew handled Minnesota’s 31-17 victory over Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium last January.

Weather Info

Because this game is being played indoors, the weather won’t have any effect on the actual game. If you’re going to be partaking in any pre-game festivities, it should be a pretty perfect day for it according to our friends at WeatherNation. Temperatures leading up to kickoff will be in the low-to-mid 50s with very light winds under sunny skies.

Betting Info

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings are a 3.5-point favorite going into today’s game, which is a 2-point drop from the initial line. The over/under for this one is now at 49, which is one point higher than it was when the week started. Be sure to keep an eye on DraftKings for any changes between now and kickoff.

Streaming Info

Since this is a FOX game, you can watch this one on FOX Sports online by logging in with your TV provider credentials. You can also get the game on NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV or Sling TV.

As far as illegal streams are concerned, I’ll just say the same thing I say every year: don’t. You’ll be banned and I won’t care how hard you cry about it.

Post-Game Info

Following the game, we will be offering not one, but two live post-game shows. Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be offering up their live show with Drew, Ted, and Chris, while our friends from Climbing the Pocket will have a live post-game show for your viewing pleasure as well. The Vikings Report show will be on their YouTube channel and getting a post here with a video embed, while the Climbing the Pocket show will be on their YouTube channel as well as the Daily Norseman FaceBook page.

That should be all the information you need in order to follow along with all of the action from U.S. Bank Stadium this afternoon between the Cardinals and the Vikings, folks. As we usually do, we will have our Open Thread for the first quarter of play up and running about an hour before kickoff at 11:00 AM Central time.