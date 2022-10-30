Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re about ninety minutes before kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, which means it’s time for both the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings to release their inactive lists ahead of this afternoon’s matchup. Let’s take a look at who will be sitting this one out for both sides, starting with the visiting team.

Arizona Cardinals

RB James Conner

G Max Garcia

LB Dennis Gardeck

C Rodney Hudson

OT D.J. Humphries

CB Christian Matthew

QB Trace McSorley

No real surprises for the Cardinals on their inactive list, as they had declared five players out on their final injury report that came out on Friday. They’re going to have some issues on the offensive line today and the Vikings will have to take advantage of that. Hudson, Garcia, and Humphries represent 60% of the Cardinals’ starting o-line and they’re all on the shelf for this one.

Minnesota Vikings

DL Jonathan Bullard

OL Vederian Lowe

DL Esezi Otomewo

OL Chris Reed

OLB Luiji Vilain

OLB Benton Whitley

Bullard was listed as “questionable” on the team’s final injury report on Friday with an illness, and that illness will keep him out of today’s game. No other huge surprises on the inactive list for the Vikings heading into this one.

Those are your inactive lists for the Vikings and the Cardinals ahead of today’s game, folks. We’re going to have our Open Thread for the first quarter dropping at the usual time, 11:00 AM Central time.