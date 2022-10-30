Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings: Key information and first quarter discussion

We’re an hour away from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, as your Minnesota Vikings prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals in their first game coming out of the bye week. Here is all of the information you need in order to be prepared for today’s matchup.

Date and Time: Sunday, 30 October 2022, noon Central time

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Television Coverage: KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, FOX affiliates around the nation, DirecTV Channel 711

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channels 158 and 228, SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings -3.5, Over/Under 49

Chris’ Prediction: Vikings 30, Cardinals 24

Three Keys

1) Keep Kyler Murray contained - Murray is the kind of quarterback that has traditionally given the Vikings trouble and did just that when these two teams met up last season. If Murray can get out of the pocket and make plays, it’s going to make things very tough on the Vikings’ defense. The pass rush saw a bit of a renaissance in the last game against Miami, and with the Cardinals playing short-handed on the offensive line we’ll need to see that again.

2) Avoid the slow start - The Vikings’ offense got off to a disastrous start against Miami in their last game, going three-and-out on their first four possessions. They can’t afford to keep getting off to slow starts, particularly against a potentially explosive offense like Arizona’s. The Vikings need to control the tempo early and give their defense some ability to rest on the sidelines early on in the game.

3) Keep winning on special teams - The special teams for the Vikings continues to be a bright spot this season, with Ryan Wright winning the Special Teams Player of the Week award last week as a result of his performance. Special teams are a huge deal in the NFL, and the Vikings need to continue to have that be a bright spot on the field going forward.

Know the Foe: Revenge of the Birds

There you have it. . .you’re now, officially, up to speed on today’s game, folks! We’ll have our new discussion threads popping up at the start of each quarter, so keep your eyes out for those and keep things moving along accordingly. Here’s hoping that in about three hours we’ll all be here talking about how awesome it is to be 6-1.

SKOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!