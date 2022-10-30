Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

We’ve reached halftime of this Week 8 NFL matchup in Minneapolis, and your Minnesota Vikings lead the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 14-10 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings started the quarter by fielding a Cardinals’ punt at their own 16-yard line, but three runs from Dalvin Cook. . .who is shredding the Arizona defense so far. . .got them quickly to midfield. Kirk Cousins then found Adam Thielen on back-to-back plays to get the Vikings to the Arizona 27, and Alexander Mattison took it down to the Arizona 12. A few plays later, the Vikings were into the end zone again on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Johnny Mundt. Greg Joseph was good on the extra point, and the Vikings found themselves ahead by a score of 14-3 with just under 10 minutes left in the half.

The Cardinals threatened midfield again on their next possession, but Za’Darius Smith picked up his second sack of the day to stall them out and force another punt with the Vikings taking over at their own 4-yard line after a penalty on the return. The Vikings punted it away, and Arizona took the ball down the field and cut into Minnesota’s lead courtesy of a 8-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins to make it 14-10.

Minnesota got Greg Joseph into position to attempt a 56-yard field goal with just a couple of seconds left in the half, but the kick was blocked by Arizona to keep the score at 14-10 going into the locker room. Arizona will get the football to start the second half.

