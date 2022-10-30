Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

We have once again reached the point in the proceedings where we hold four fingers way above our collective heads, as we’ve reached the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium with your Minnesota Vikings leading the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 28-23.

Arizona got the ball first to start the second half, but their drive quickly stalled after a couple of holding penalties and they punted it away. Minnesota took over at their own 25-yard line and. . .immediately went three-and-out with Kirk Cousins taking a sack to end the drive.

The punt from Ryan Wright gave the Cardinals the ball near midfield, and they took advantage of the good field position to get themselves more points. A big pass from Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins put Arizona in a goal-to-go situation, and then Murray found Zach Ertz for an 8-yard touchdown pass on the next play to give the visiting team the lead. The Ertz touchdown made it 17-14 with nine minutes left in the quarter.

Minnesota took the lead right back, and in the process scored their first third-quarter touchdown of the 2022 NFL season! It was set up by this great catch by Justin Jefferson to convert a third down.

And, just a few plays later, Alexander Mattison crashed into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown to give Minnesota the lead back at 21-17.

On Arizona’s second play following the touchdown, Kyler Murray was looking for Robbie Anderson but he found Harrison Smith instead for an interception, setting the Vikings up in Arizona territory.

Minnesota took advantage of the turnover courtesy of a 4-yard touchdown run by Dalvin Cook. The extra point from Joseph made it 28-17 with just over four minutes remaining in the quarter.

Arizona also wasted no time in answering, as they took less than two minutes to get into the end zone again. This time, it was Murray finding Rondale Moore for a 38-yard catch and run to get the Cardinals back into the end zone. Moore had a huge play to start the drive as well. Arizona went for two and was not successful, leaving the score at 28-23 with two and a half minutes left in the quarter.

On the ensuing drive, Cousins got strip-sacked by Isaiah Simmons, with Simmons recovering the fumble at the Minnesota 24-yard line. As we move to the fourth quarter, the Cardinals have a 2nd-and-7 from the Minnesota 21.

The Vikings lead the Cardinals heading into the fourth quarter, 28-23, but the Cardinals are threatening. Can the purple hang on and run their winning streak to five? Come watch the conclusion of this one with us and find out!