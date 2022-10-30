Vikings vs Cardinals | The Final Score

The Minnesota Vikings vs Arizona Cardinals and will be another test for this team. Can they continue to find a way to win? They did. Will they play a more complete game where the offense, defense, and special teams work hand in hand to complement each other? They did. Can Kirk Cousins have a big day against a defense that is known to be weak against the pass but strong against the run? He had a fair game 24/36 and 2 TDs in the air and 22 yards and a TD on the ground. We will have to wait until the Final Score to know for sure. Join us and react to what you are watching in the final 2:00 of the game.

1) Highlights

2) Lowlights

3) Speed round and your questions

4) What’s ahead

The Final Score [the name for CTP’s Postgame show] is here. There are 4 regulars and the occasional guest. The focus will be on you the fan, and how you felt the team did—hopefully racking up the wins in the regular season. Today, Jayson, Matt, and Dave will be here. Did you like what you saw?

