Adam Thielen moves up team reception charts in win over Arizona

Adam Thielen is one of the most prolific receivers in Minnesota Vikings’ history, and he further solidified his spot in Sunday’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Thielen’s six-catch performance on Sunday moved him to 499 receptions in his Vikings’ career. That total is now third in Minnesota Vikings history. Steve Jordan, who Thielen passed on Sunday, is now fourth with 498.

The only two players ahead of Thielen on the Vikings’ all-time receptions chart are a couple of guys named Cris Carter (1,004) and Randy Moss (587).

Thielen also passed Jordan on the Vikings’ all-time receiving yardage list today, as he now sits in sixth place on that chart with 6,317 yards (Jordan has 6,307). He needs just 116 yards to climb all the way to fourth on that list, jumping over Sammy White and Jake Reed to get there, and needs just two more touchdown receptions to pass Anthony Carter for third on the Vikings’ all-time list in that category.

All in all, that’s pretty good for a kid from Minnesota State that started out on special teams for the Vikings and busted his hump to turn into an incredibly productive NFL receiver.

Congratulations to Adam Thielen for further cementing his place in Minnesota Vikings history.