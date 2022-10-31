Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 31 October 2022

Happy Halloween, and happy Victory Monday, Minnesota Vikings fans! Yes, we got another thriller on Sunday as our team took down the Arizona Cardinals and pushed their record to 6-1 on the year, and we’re thankful to all of you that showed up here to watch along with us.
Most of our weekend coverage was devoted to the game, but we do have a few other things for your reading pleasure.
- We have the post-game shows from both Climbing the Pocket and Vikings Report with Drew and Ted for your listening/viewing pleasure.
- Skol Schemes is back, and Shawn has a look at some of the things the Vikings did that led to victory.
- The Vikings are an early 3-point favorite over the Commanders in their matchup this coming Sunday.
- Adam Thielen keeps climbing to higher spots in the Vikings’ record books.
