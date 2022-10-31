 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 31 October 2022

Happy Halloween, everyone!

By Christopher Gates
Arizona Cardinals v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Happy Halloween, and happy Victory Monday, Minnesota Vikings fans! Yes, we got another thriller on Sunday as our team took down the Arizona Cardinals and pushed their record to 6-1 on the year, and we’re thankful to all of you that showed up here to watch along with us.

Most of our weekend coverage was devoted to the game, but we do have a few other things for your reading pleasure.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

