Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 31 October 2022

Happy Halloween, and happy Victory Monday, Minnesota Vikings fans! Yes, we got another thriller on Sunday as our team took down the Arizona Cardinals and pushed their record to 6-1 on the year, and we’re thankful to all of you that showed up here to watch along with us.

Most of our weekend coverage was devoted to the game, but we do have a few other things for your reading pleasure.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: