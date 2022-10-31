See Jared Allen’s Ring of Honor Induction Ceremony

At halftime of Sunday’s 34-26 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota Vikings legend Jared Allen became the 27th member of the franchise to be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor. Unfortunately, those of us who were watching the game on television were unable to see it.

Fortunately, the Vikings were kind enough to put the entire thing up for those of us that missed it to watch.

Well, you’re going to have to go to YouTube to watch it, NFL rules being what they are and everything, but clicking on that box there will take you straight to the correct video.

As you can see, Allen came onto the field on horseback. . .I mean, why not? It seems like a pretty Jared Allen thing to do, after all.

Congratulations, one more time, to Jared Allen on his induction into the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor, and thanks to everyone at the Vikings’ PR department that put the ceremony onto YouTube so that the majority of us could see it.