Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns: Monday Night Football picks and discussion

We are ready to finish up Week 8 in the National Football League, as we head to the Battle of Ohio with the Cleveland Browns playing host to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Cincinnati comes into this one with a record of 4-3 and needing a victory to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North. The Browns currently have a record of 2-5 and could see the competitive portion of their season come to an end if they can’t pull off a victory tonight.

We’ve got our picks for this one ready for you to check out, thanks to our friends from Tallysight. To see how much the lines have changed from when we put our picks into the Tallysight system, you can check out the latest lines from our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

In what might be a first since we started using Tallysight for our NFL picks, we’ve unanimous on everything for a Monday Night Football game.

We all expect the Bengals to win

We all expect the Bengals to cover the spread

We all expect this one to come in “under” the number

Are we going to get it right or will we all look like fools by the end of the night? If you’re going to be watching the game, hang out here and talk about it with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans and find out!