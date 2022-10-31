Report: Irv Smith Jr. suffered high ankle sprain against Arizona

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. was supposed to have a breakout year in 2021, but that was derailed by a preseason knee injury that caused him to miss the entire season. Those expectations migrated to this season, but it appears that the injury bug may have bitten Smith once again.

Initial belief is #Vikings TE Irv Smith suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s win over Arizona, per sources. Team still sorting out timeline but he could miss some game action. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 31, 2022

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that the Vikings believe Smith Jr. suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. Fowler says that the team is still “sorting out the timeline” but Smith could, once again, be sidelined for the Vikings with this injury.

So far this season, Smith has 22 receptions for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns. After missing the preseason he has appeared in all seven of Minnesota’s games thus far but has seen his snaps limited in some of those games.

The Vikings have had issues with depth at the tight end position this season with Ben Ellefson going on IR earlier in the year. Johnny Mundt would, presumably, assume the role of #1 tight end if Smith were to be out (if he hasn’t assumed that mantle already) and the team has both veteran Jacob Hollister and seventh-round pick Nick Muse on the practice squad. Hollister has been elevated to the active roster each of the last two weeks while Muse has been elevated to the active roster once this season.

We’ll be keeping tabs on any news that develops on this situation and, hopefully, the news for Irv Smith Jr. won’t be as bad as it appears it might be.