Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 4 October 2022

It’s Tuesday and Week 4 of the 2022 National Football League season is completely in the books. That means we can start focusing on Week 5 and the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium this coming Sunday. We’ll have plenty on that one for you over the next few days.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Harrison Smith was injured at the end of the victory over New Orleans in London, but it was. . .temporary.

Griddy Road? Our friends at Breaking T have a new design to commemorate Justin Jefferson’s performance in London.

Lewis Cine underwent the first of two procedures on his injured left leg on Monday, and will undergo the second one today.

I’m declaring it to be Yachtober for the musical selections for the Open Threads this month. All yacht rock, all month long. So here we go.

