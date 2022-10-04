The Good, The Bad, The Kirk

On this The Real Forno Show - The Minnesota Vikings found a way to pull out a 28-25 win over a depleted New Orleans Saints team. While they are 3-1 heading back to Minneapolis to play the rival Chicago Bears, it hasn’t been a pretty road to get there. They have not been able to take over games and put their foot on the throat of the opponent. How concerned should we be about that? How is winning clunkers an improvement from last year? What’s with Kirk Cousins’ terrible interceptions? What are your thoughts on the Chicago Bears team? Tune in as we break it all down on The Real Forno Show!

- Victory over the Saints in London, cheers!

- Kirk Cousins’ indecisiveness and inconsistencies.

- Now onto da Bears.

All of that and more tonight on The Real Forno Show. Strap in and join host Tyler Forness and producer Dave live tonight!

