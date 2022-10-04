Minnesota Vikings Reacts Survey: Week 5

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It is once again that time of the week when we check the pulse of Vikings fans everywhere. We’ve got a couple of questions for you this week for our SB Nation Reacts survey that we’d like your thoughts and opinions on.

Two questions this week, with the first being the standard question about how confident you are about the direction of the Vikings. The team is now 3-1 for the first time in a while after their thrilling victory over the New Orleans Saints in London.

In addition to that, we want you to tell us what you think about the performance of new head coach Kevin O’Connell as we’ve reached the proverbial “quarter pole” of the 2022 NFL season. Obviously, we don’t think his performance merits an “F” grade. . .but I guess if that’s how you feel you can pick that one.

