Vikings signing DL Khyiris Tonga from Falcons practice squad

As they make their preparations for this Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings are making a roster move to help bolster the defensive front.

The #Vikings are signing nose tackle Khyiris Tonga off the #Falcons’ practice squad, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 4, 2022

Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Vikings are signing defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga off of the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad. There hasn’t been a corresponding roster move announced yet, but I think we can safely assume that it’s going to involve Lewis Cine going on injured reserve following his devastating injury on Sunday.

Tonga was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU. He appeared in fifteen games for the Bears as a rookie, including getting two starts. Tonga was then waived by the Bears as a part of their final cuts in late August and the Falcons signed him to their practice squad. He has not appeared in a game for the Falcons yet this season.

At 6’2” and a sandwich short of 340 pounds, Tonga appears to be in line to back up Harrison Phillips at the nose tackle position for the Vikings. Because the Vikings signed him from another team’s practice squad, he is required to go on the active roster straight away.

Welcome to Minnesota, Khyiris Tonga!