Lewis Cine thanks Vikings fans for their support

Minnesota Vikings’ rookie safety Lewis Cine underwent the second of his two procedures on his injured left leg on Tuesday, and he then took some time to thank fans of the purple for the support they’ve shown him during his time in Minnesota.

Cine released a statement via his Twitter account.

The statement reads:

Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes over the last two days. I’m sorry I have not been able to respond to everyone that has reached out, but please know your support has been truly felt. I am incredibly grateful for the care I have received from the doctors and staff at Cleveland Clinic London. With today’s surgery behind me, I’m looking forward to returning to Minnesota, supporting my teammates and attacking this rehab so I can get back to doing what I love to do. Skol Vikings!

From everything we’ve seen and heard to this point, Cine has a pretty long road to recovery ahead of him. But, there’s no doubt that he’s determined to do everything he can to get back onto the football field, whenever that might be.

We’ll definitely be keeping tabs on Cine’s recovery and if anything comes out about it we will bring it to you here straight away.