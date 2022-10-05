Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 5 October 2022

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, we’ve made it to another hump day at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website. We’re getting closer to Sunday’s contest against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium and we should have some more news for you on that contest throughout the course of the day today.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

The Real Forno Show talked about the good, the bad, and the Kirk.

We’ve got our latest SB Nation Reacts poll for you to weigh in on.

The Vikings added some depth to the defensive line on Tuesday, signing defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga from Atlanta’s practice squad.

Matt asks whether or not the Vikings should now be the NFC North favorites.

Lewis Cine expressed his gratitude for the support Vikings fans have shown since he suffered his injury.

