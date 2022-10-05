 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 5 October 2022

Guess what day it is?

By Christopher Gates
/ new
JORDAN-WADI RUM-CAMEL RACE FESTIVAL Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua via Getty Images

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, we’ve made it to another hump day at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website. We’re getting closer to Sunday’s contest against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium and we should have some more news for you on that contest throughout the course of the day today.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

WHOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...