Greg Joseph named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

There were a few standout performances for the Minnesota Vikings in their victory over the New Orleans Saints in London this past Sunday. However, only one has been recognized with an award from the National Football League.

Kicker Greg Joseph has been named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against the Saints in Week 4.

Joseph accounted for 16 of the team’s 28 points in Sunday’s victory (though he did miss an extra point). He was a perfect 5-for-5 on field goal attempts, including a 47-yarder that split the uprights with 24 seconds left that would provide the Vikings with their final margin of victory.

He also added field goals of 28, 36, 24, and 46 yards in the contest. The five field goals in one game marks a career-best for Joseph.

This season, Joseph is 8-of-10 on field goal attempts and 8-of-9 on extra point tries.

Congratulations to Greg Joseph on being named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 4!