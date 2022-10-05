Vikings officially place Lewis Cine on IR, make several other moves

In addition to signing second-year defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga on Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings have made several other roster moves that we’ll get you caught up on here.

In order to make room for Tonga on the roster, the team officially placed Lewis Cine on injured reserve, as expected.

The Vikings also activated LB Ryan Connelly from the Physically Unable to Perform List. After Connelly was activated, he was waived by the team.

Minnesota also announced that they have terminated the practice squad contracts of defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman and wide receiver Travis Toivonen. Personally, I’m a bit disappointed that Twyman is gone. Perhaps he’ll be back in the future.

The team has also announced that they have signed safety Mike Brown to the practice squad. Brown spent the preseason with the Vikings and had some moments that he stood out but was ultimately part of the team’s final cuts.

Lastly, the Vikings have announced that WR Blake Proehl has returned to practice. Proehl, the son of long-time NFL receiver Ricky Proehl, tore his ACL during Training Camp in 2021 and has been recovering since then. As he has now returned to practice, the Vikings have 21 days to decide whether or not to place him on the 53-man roster. He can practice with the team during that stretch, but if the Vikings decide not to put him on the main roster he will revert to the PUP list and be out for the season.

With the moves and transactions over the past couple of days, the Vikings’ practice squad is now as follows:

QB David Blough

S Mike Brown

WR Dan Chisena

S Myles Dorn

OLB Chris Garrett

CB Tay Gowan

OL Kyle Hinton

TE Jacob Hollister

WR Trishton Jackson

RB Bryant Koback

LB William Kwenkeu

TE Nick Muse

CB Duke Shelley

DL T.J. Smith

C Josh Sokol

There is an open spot on the practice squad as things stand right now. We’ll see who the purple decide to sign to fill in that spot.