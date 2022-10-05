Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Initial injury reports for both teams

It’s Wednesday, and for most of the National Football League that means it’s time for the first injury reports of the week. The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings have each released their first reports of the week, so let’s take a look at those now, shall we?

Chicago Bears

Did Not Participate

DB Dane Cruikshank (hamstring)

CB Jaylon Johnson (quad)

DB Jaylon Jones (illness)

RB David Montgomery (ankle)

Limited Participation

OLB Matthew Adams (hamstring)

TE Ryan Griffin (achilles)

Full Participation

No players listed

Montgomery would be a significant loss for the Bears, as he’s had his way with the Vikings’ defense over the past couple of seasons. Khalil Herbert has performed well from the Bears but he’d be more effective with the one-two punch of being part of a tandem with Montgomery.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

No players listed

Limited Participation

CB Andrew Booth Jr. (quad)

OLB Za’Darius Smith (knee)

Full Participation

CB Cameron Dantzler (hip)

The entire roster participated in Wednesday’s practice in some way, shape, or form. That’s a pretty positive sign. We’ll see if Booth is able to make it back from the quad issue that has sidelined him since the season opener. After his performance against the Saints I’m not sure how worried we have to be about Smith. . .he seems to be alright but limiting him is probably a good precautionary thing to do.

Those are your initial injury reports for the Bears and the Vikings heading into Sunday. We’ll be keeping these updated throughout the week.