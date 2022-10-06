Skol Schemes, Week 4: Video Edition

Since the Vikings found a brand new way to test our cardiovascular strength, I wanted to give you all something different as well. This week, I did three separate video breakdowns that covered topics from the Vikings Week 4 win over the Saints. I want to use these videos as a way to talk through the film, explain concepts, and make connections that can be applicable later in the season. I hope you will check them out and leave some feedback.

First, I took a look at four plays from the Vikings opening drive that showed Kevin O’Connell’s commitment to beating man coverage:

Syed Streams: Looking at the Vikings offensive plan vs. the Saints in a Week 4 win https://t.co/1FlpJvAak4 — Shawn (@syedschemes) October 4, 2022

Next, I went through the early interception as well as some of the red zone execution issues from Week 4:

Broke down the Cousins INT and some of the Vikings red zone issues from Week 4https://t.co/SqO7nWOxR3 — Shawn (@syedschemes) October 4, 2022

Finally, I wanted to highlight how the Vikings set up their fake punt and the ways Justin Jefferson found success on the path to 10 catches, 147 yards, and a rushing touchdown:

How the Vikings set up their fake punt and some Justin Jefferson breakdowns https://t.co/RRHffNlmIn — Shawn (@syedschemes) October 5, 2022

As a bonus round for those sick of seeing purple, I looked at one of my favorite plays of the NFL season so far:

Wide Zone, Wham, and Jeff Wilson Jr.'s long TD https://t.co/FOpqtxoiqW — Shawn (@syedschemes) October 5, 2022

We’re on to Chicago.