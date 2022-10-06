Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 6 October 2022

Norske Thorsday to all of you out there in Minnesota Vikings land! We’re moving through the week as we get closer to another NFC North matchup on Sunday against Chicago, and we’ll have plenty of stuff for you to sink your teeth into between now and then.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Kicker Greg Joseph was named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week for what he did in London. Congrats to him!

The Vikings officially placed safety Lewis Cine on IR and made several other moves on Wednesday.

Mark has his weekly look at which college football players you should keep an eye on this weekend.

The first injury reports of the week are out for the Bears and the Vikings, and both are relatively short.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: