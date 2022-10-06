Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos: ‘Thursday Night Football’ picks and discussion

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off tonight at Mile High, as the Denver Broncos host the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.

The Colts enter this matchup with a record of 1-2-1, having tied the Houston Texans in their season opener. They’re coming off of a 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday. The Broncos come into this one with a record of 2-2 but are also coming off of a loss, having fallen to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday by a score of 32-23.

We’ve got our picks for this one right here, powered by our friends at Tallysight.

You can also check out the odds for this one courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

As you can see, the consensus is that the Broncos are going to hold serve at home and that they should be able to cover a fairly small spread in this one. We’re also not really expecting a whole lot of points to be scored.

If you’re going to be watching the game, hang out here and talk about it with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans. Enjoy the game, everyone!