On this Vikings Happy Hour, the Minnesota Vikings pulled off a lucky win in London over the New Orleans Saints and have headed home to face their divisional rival, the Chicago Bears! Can they stay undefeated at home and in the division?

The Vikings Happy Hour crew is here to break it all down. We’ll talk about the end of the first half blunders. What is really going on with our defense? When’s the offensive explosion that fans were told to expect? Then look ahead to this weekend’s matchup.

Grab your Lake Monster Beer and enjoy the show!

Discussion topics for episode 067 are:

Intros

Recap Vikings win over Saints

Did the defense fall apart or get put in bad spots?

Thoughts on 1st half blunders?

Anything else

Vikings vs Bears

What are the expectations?

Matchups we can exploit?

Keys to victory

Over/under

Justin Fields: 1.5 INT (avg 1 per game)

Kirk Cousins: 2.5 TDs (avg 2 per game)

Dalvin Cook: 100 yards rushing (he hasn’t surpassed 100 yards yet this season)

Buy/Sell

Cam Dantzler through 4 games (38th ranked CB PFF)

Dalvin Cook regressing

Kirk will get more comfortable (OConnell comments)

Predictions

Matt 3-1

Ryan 3-1

Myles 3-1

Dave 2-2

Media 3-1

Outro

Fan with us!!! The regulars: Matt Anderson @MattAnderson_8, Ryan Ortega @sportsguyry, Myles Gorham @MylesGorham85, and Producer Dave @Luft_Krigare enjoying another @LakeMonsterBrew. This is a @Climb_ThePocket & @DailyNorseman production. The show’s Twitter handle is @VikingHappyHour.