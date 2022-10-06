Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Interim injury reports

It’s time to check on whether or not the injury reports for the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears have changed since yesterday as preparations continue for their Week 5 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. Let’s take a look at the interim injury reports that were released on Thursday.

Chicago Bears

Did Not Participate

DB Dane Cruikshank (hamstring)

CB Jaylon Johnson (quad)

LB Sterling Weatherford (illness, new addition to injury report)

Limited Participation

DT Justin Jones (hip, new addition to injury report)

RB David Montgomery (ankle, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) TE Ryan Griffin (achilles)

Full Participation

OLB Matthew Adams (hamstring, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) DB Jaylon Jones (illness, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

The Bears made a couple of changes to their injury report, the most significant being David Montgomery returning to practice after sitting out on Wednesday with an ankle issue. Montgomery has had a lot of success against the Vikings in recent years, so even if he’s not full go he could still pose an issue for this defense.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

No players listed

Limited Participation

CB Andrew Booth Jr. (quad)

CB Cameron Dantzler (hip, downgrade from FP on Wednesday)

from FP on Wednesday) TE Ben Ellefson (groin, new addition to injury report)

WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring, new addition to injury report)

OLB Za’Darius Smith (knee)

Full Participation

No players listed

Seeing Dantzler downgraded on Thursday’s report is a bit worrisome. Hopefully he’ll be able to bounce back for Friday’s final practice session before Sunday’s game. Ellefson and Nailor were new additions to today’s injury report, so we’ll have to keep tabs on how they’re listed on the final injury report that comes out tomorrow afternoon. The team is still being careful with Za’Darius Smith and his knee issue, but I don’t expect that it will keep him from playing on Sunday.

Those are the second injury reports of the week for the Bears and Vikings, folks. We’ll have the final reports for you tomorrow afternoon.