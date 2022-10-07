Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 7 October 2022

Happy Friday, everybody! Welcome back to your daily Open Thread at your favorite website dedicated to the Minnesota Vikings. We’re inching our way towards seeing our team back on the field again on Sunday afternoon, but there are plenty of things for us to do before then.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Sean has a look at some of the plays that keyed the Vikings’ victory over New Orleans in Week 4.

Our friends from Climbing the Pocket are wondering where the offensive explosion is.

We got answers to Five Good Questions from our friends at Windy City Gridiron.

We also sat down with Larry Deal from Bears Talk Underground to preview Sunday’s contest.

The second injury reports of the week came out yesterday with one pretty significant downgrade for the purple.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: