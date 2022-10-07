SB Nation Reacts Results: Vikings fans happy with Kevin O’Connell

We’ve got the results of this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll here for your viewing pleasure, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you to all of you that took the time to respond to our survey to let your voices be heard about our favorite team.

First off, confidence in the Vikings is building once again after their thrilling victory over New Orleans this past Sunday. We are up to 83% of fans thinking that the team is moving in the right direction, up from 73% in last week’s poll. Things bottomed out after the Philadelphia loss, but with the way the Eagles have looked so far that loss doesn’t seem quite so awful at this point.

Our other question for this week had to do with new head coach Kevin O’Connell and how you feel he’s fared through the first quarter of his rookie season. Suffice it to say, the reactions are pretty positive.

According to our poll, 77% of Vikings fans think that O’Connell has done enough to merit at least a “B” grade through his first four games as an NFL head coach, and another 22% feel that he’s been average. Only 1% of our respondents think that he’s coached poorly enough to be down at the D-level, while nobody. . .or, at least, not enough people to register in the poll. . .gave him a failing grade after four weeks. Frankly, I think he’s done a pretty solid job with a team that’s transitioning to new schemes on both offense and defense and he still has plenty of room to grow, so the “B” grade seems just about right to me.

Those are the results of our SB Nation Reacts poll for this week, everyone. We’ll have a new poll for everyone to participate in next week!