Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 5

Week 5 in the National Football League is underway! That means it’s time to see who the guys that power your favorite Minnesota Vikings website are picking in this week’s NFL action. I believe this is the last week for a while without any bye weeks, so we’ve got a full slate of games to pick here for you.
How’d we do last week? Well. . .probably not as well as we’d hoped. Again.
- Mark Pittman: 12-4 straight-up, 10-5 against the spread, 11-5 over/under
- GA Skol: 12-4 straight-up, 9-5 against the spread, 10-6 over/under
- Eric Thompson: 10-6 straight-up, 8-7 against the spread, 4-12 over/under
- Christopher Gates: 10-6 straight-up, 8-6 against the spread, 7-9 over/under
- Warren Ludford: 9-7 straight-up, 7-8 against the spread, 8-8 over/under
- Ed Brodmarkle: 7-9, straight-up, 7-8 against the spread, 9-7 over/under
Mark pretty well crushed it in all three categories this week, while the rest of us were sort of all over the place. GA Skol had a pretty solid Week 4 as well.
So where does that put everybody through the first four weeks?
Straight-Up/Moneyline
- Eric Thompson: 39-24 (.619)
- Mark Pittman: 39-24 (.619)
- GA Skol: 38-25 (.603)
- Ed Brodmarkle: 34-29 (.540)
- Christopher Gates: 34-29 (.540)
- Warren Ludford: 32-31 (.508)
Against the Spread
- Mark Pittman: 40-23 (.635)
- Eric Thompson: 34-29 (.540)
- Christopher Gates: 30-32 (.484)
- Ed Brodmarkle: 21-24 (.467)
- GA Skol: 28-33 (.459)
- Warren Ludford: 23-39 (.419)
Over/Under
- Ed Brodmarkle: 32-31 (.508)
- GA Skol: 32-31 (.508)
- Warren Ludford: 31-32 (.492)
- Eric Thompson: 31-32 (.492)
- Mark Pittman: 29-34 (.460)
- Christopher Gates: 26-37 (.413)
Not sure what’s happened. . .the over/under category was my most solid one over the past couple of years and now I can’t get any of them right. Ugh.
With that, let’s take a look at who we’re picking this week. Lines may vary depending on when people punched in their picks. Be sure to check with our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook for the most recent info.
Unanimous Picks (so far)
- Denver Broncos over Indianapolis Colts (oops. . .though, to be fair, last night there were no winners)
- Green Bay Packers over New York Giants
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Atlanta Falcons
- Minnesota Vikings over Chicago Bears
- Jacksonville Jaguars over Houston Texans
- Buffalo Bills over Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tennessee Titans over Washington Commanders
- San Francisco 49ers over Carolina Panthers
- Los Angeles Rams over Dallas Cowboys
- Philadelphia Eagles over Arizona Cardinals
- Baltimore Ravens over Cincinnati Bengals
- Kansas City Chiefs over Las Vegas Raiders
5-1 Picks
- Los Angeles Chargers over Cleveland Browns (GA Skol dissenting)
- Miami Dolphins over New York Jets (Eric dissenting)
- New Orleans Saints over Seattle Seahawks (Chris dissenting)
4-2 Picks
- Detroit Lions over New England Patriots (Mark and Warren dissenting)
Man, that’s a lot of games for everyone across the board to be agreeing on, with the picks for 12 of this week’s 16 games being unanimous across the board. Of course, we’ve all already gotten one wrong, so that’s how that’s going so far.
Those are our picks for this week, folks. Who are you rolling with in Week 5 of this NFL season?
Loading comments...