Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Final injury reports for both teams

Let’s take a look at what we’ve got

By Christopher Gates
NFL: International Series-Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve got the final injury reports for the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears as we’re getting closer to Sunday’s tilt at U.S. Bank Stadium. Let’s take a look at what both teams have declared, starting with the visiting team.

Chicago Bears Week 5 Injury Report

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status
Dane Cruikshank DB Hamstring DNP DNP LP Doubtful
Jaylon Johnson CB Quad DNP DNP LP Doubtful
Justin Jones DT Hip --- LP LP Questionable
Matthew Adams OLB Hamstring LP FP FP ---
Ryan Griffin TE Achilles LP LP FP ---
Jaylon Jones DB Illness DNP FP FP ---
David Montgomery RB Ankle DNP LP FP ---
Sterling Weatherford LB Illness --- DNP FP ---

As we’ve mentioned in recent days, Montgomery has been a bit of a Viking killer over the past couple of seasons, and he appears to be full go for this one after he was limited earlier in the week. Jaylon Johnson (likely) being out is significant as he’s Chicago’s top corner and probably would have seen a lot of Justin Jefferson in this one, but it doesn’t appear as though he’s going to be active on Sunday.

Now, on to the home team.

Minnesota Vikings Week 5 Injury Report

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status
Ben Ellefson TE Groin --- LP DNP Out
Andrew Booth Jr CB Quad LP LP LP Questionable
Jalen Nailor WR Hamstring --- LP LP Questionable
Cameron Dantzler CB Hip FP LP FP ---
Za'Darius Smith OLB Knee LP LP FP ---

Ellefson must have gotten injured in practice at some point during the week, as he wasn’t listed on the report until Thursday and has now already been declared out for Sunday’s contest. The team will likely elevate the recently signed Jacob Hollister from the practice squad to take his place, though they could opt for rookie Nick Muse as well. Andrew Booth has said that he’s “close,” so I wouldn’t expect to see him on Sunday afternoon.

Those are your final injury reports heading into Sunday’s NFC North clash in Minneapolis, folks. We’ll have plenty more on this one as we get closer to kickoff.

