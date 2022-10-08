Vikings vs Bears - What’s Wrong With Kirk Cousins?

In this episode of Two Old Bloggers, we ask the question of what’s wrong with Kirk Cousins. Kirk has been a different player since the arrival of Kevin O’Connell. All his normal stat metrics like yards thrown, touchdowns, QBR, Football Outsiders DVOA, and Pro Football Focus grades are down after the first 4 weeks of the season. Is something wrong with him? He may be declining like other quarterbacks such as Russell Wilson. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have spoiled fans with how long a QB can play but normally most start to decline as they get into their 30s. Or is all of this the transitional growing pains of migrating from a Kevin Stefanski/Gary Kubiak/Klint Kubiak offense to a Kevin O’Connell-called offense? The reading of progressions has changed, and Kirk has publicly talked about that. Even Kirk’s biggest detractors have pointed out however that he has improved in the only stat that matters this season, QB wins. He even has two fourth-quarter comebacks. Is he declining or is it just hiccups in the transition to a new scheme and the production will get to what we all thought it would be? What’s your answer?

Darren will lead the discussion on some quick hitters from Lewis Cine’s major injury versus the New Orleans Saints. Dalvin Tomlinson is having an impact on the defensive line like we haven’t seen before. When the rest of the defense is learning the Ed Donatell defense, it has been helpful. What about penalties this season in the first 4 games? It has been much lower than Mike Zimmer’s teams even though the team is changing schemes in all 3 phases of the game. Why is that?

Darren and Dave will then get into breaking down the Vikings vs the Chicago Bears. The Bears are firmly committed to blowing it all up and rebuilding mode. Justin Fields is still on his rookie contract and hasn’t played well. Not having weapons and a quality team around him isn’t helping, but it isn’t all on him. Yet the Bears are 2-2 so far this season and one game behind the Vikings. We all know that they can be a thorn in the Vikings’ side. Will they be on Sunday? This and more today on 2OB.

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1: Is Kirk a different player under O’Connell?

Theme #2: Quick hitters

Theme #3: Vikings – Bears preview

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and your taking the time to enjoy it with us.

Join us for your Minnesota Vikings talk amongst Two Old Bloggers and join the conversation! Fan with us!!! Come join the @Climb_ThePocket ’s & @DailyNorseman’s blogger show with Darren @KickassblogVike and Dave @Luft_Krigare, along with an occasional special guest appearance from Tyler Forness @TheRealForno. Plus, enjoy an OUTSTANDING brew from @LakeMonsterBrew.