Vikings make handful of roster moves before Sunday’s game

On the eve of their NFC North clash against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings have made several roster moves. Let’s get you caught up on everything they’ve done.

First, the Vikings placed tight end Ben Ellefson on injured reserve. Ellefson, who had a pair of catches in the victory over the Saints on Sunday, apparently injured a groin during practice through the course of this week, as he was not initially listed on the injury report when the week of practice started.

To fill the spot on the 53-man roster, the Vikings signed Myles Dorn from the practice squad. Dorn has been elevated twice this season, once in Week 1 when Lewis Cine was injured and again in Week 3 when Harrison Smith was out. With Cine officially going on injured reserve this week, Dorn’s spot on the main roster is now a permanent one.

The team also elevated two players from the practice squad to the main roster for Sunday’s game, adding wide receiver Dan Chisena and tight end Nick Muse. Chisena has been with the Vikings for a couple of seasons, serving exclusively as a special teams player during his time in Minnesota. Muse was the Vikings’ seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and was the only one of the team’s ten draft picks to not make the initial 53-man roster out of Training Camp. Now, he will be on the sideline and in uniform as the third tight end for the Vikings when they take on the Bears.

That’s a summary of the roster moves that the Vikings made on Saturday, folks. If anything else changes, we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we can.