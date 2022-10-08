The Gjallarhorn will be sounded by someone special on Sunday

We usually don’t talk about who’s going to sound the Gjallarhorn before each game, but in this case I’m quite willing to make an exception.

Young Charlie Huizinga has been battling leukemia, and the Make-a-Wish Foundation helped him to get to a Minnesota Vikings’ practice this week to fulfill his wish: to play catch with Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson.

But that wasn’t all, as you can see in the video below:

Not only did Charlie get to play catch with a couple of his heroes. . .and he smoked Jefferson pretty good on a slant-and-go. . .but head coach Kevin O’Connell informed him that it would be him sounding the Gjallarhorn at U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of Sunday’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears.

What a great moment for this young man and his family. I certainly hope that the folks from FOX manage to show Charlie sounding the horn tomorrow.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, this room seems to have an inordinate amount of dust in it all of a sudden. I need to go do something about that.