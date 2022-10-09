It’s game day, ladies and gentlemen! And we’re here to make sure that you know how you can follow along with all of the action from U.S. Bank Stadium this afternoon as your Minnesota Vikings play host to the Chicago Bears. Everything you need is going to be here in one place, so let’s get to it.

Television Info

For just the second time this season, the Vikings are kicking things off at the optimal time to start any NFL game, that being noon Central time on Sunday. This game will be aired on FOX, which is KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, with the play-by-play being handled by Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth. If you want to know whether or not the game will be broadcast in your area, here’s the map from the good folks at 506 Sports. The Bears/Vikings game will be seen in the blue area.

If you’re using the DirecTV Sunday Ticket package to watch this one, point the box toward Channel 710.

For our men and women serving in uniform overseas, this game will not be shown live on the American Forces Network in favor of Major League Baseball wild card playoff games. Damn. (That’s what their graphic says, anyway, as far as I can tell.) Doesn’t look like there’s going to be a replay anywhere, either. Double damn.

Radio Info

Once again, the Vikings Radio Network and all of its affiliates will be bringing you live broadcasts of every Vikings game for 2022. If you’re traveling around an area where there’s an affiliate or you just prefer the radio to the television, check out their site and find the affiliate in your area.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio, you can get this week’s game from either SiriusXM Channels 83 and 228. Those channels will bring you the Vikings Radio Network feed. If you’re using the Sirius XM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

The folks at Football Zebras inform us that the officiating crew for this one will be led by Son of Gun Show, Shaun Hochuli. Hochuli’s crew handled one Vikings game last year, and it was a good one for the purple, as they called the Vikings’ 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Weather Info

The weather, obviously, won’t actually affect the game this week as things are being done at U.S. Bank Stadium. However, if you’re going to be partaking in any pre-game activities, it should be a nice day for it according to our friends at WeatherNation. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s for most of the morning but should warm into the 50s by kickoff with some very light winds.

Betting Info

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings are now a 7.5-point favorite in this one, a slight rise from the initial line. The over/under for this one is now at 44, which is a 1-point increase from the initial line. Be sure to keep checking between now and kickoff to see if anything has changed.

Streaming Info

Since this is a FOX game, you can watch this one on FOX Sports online by logging in with your TV provider credentials. You can also get the game on NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV or Sling TV.

As far as illegal streams are concerned, I’ll just say the same thing I say every year: don’t. You’ll be banned and I won’t care how hard you cry about it.

Post-Game Info

Following the game, we will be offering not one, but two live post-game shows. Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be offering up their live show with Drew, Ted, and Chris, while our friends from Climbing the Pocket will have a live post-game show for your viewing pleasure as well. The Vikings Report show will be on their YouTube channel and getting a post here with a video embed, while the Climbing the Pocket show will be on their YouTube channel as well as the Daily Norseman FaceBook page.

That should be all the information you need in order to follow along with all of the action from U.S. Bank Stadium this afternoon between the Bears and the Vikings, folks. As we usually do, we will have our Open Thread for the first quarter of play up and running about an hour before kickoff at 11:00 AM Central time.