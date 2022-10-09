Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Key information and first quarter discussion

We’re an hour from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium, ladies and gentlemen, as your Minnesota Vikings look to push their record to 4-1 and 3-0 in the NFC North as they host the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Let’s give you everything you need to be prepared for kickoff for this one.

Date and Time: Sunday, 9 October 2022, noon Central time

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Television Coverage: KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities, FOX affiliates around the country, DirecTV Ch 710

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channels 83 and 228, SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings -7.5, Over/Under 44

Chris’ Prediction: Vikings 27, Bears 13

Three Keys

1) Sell out to stop the run - The Bears are very good at running the football, whether it’s Khalil Herbert or David Montgomery toting the rock (though Montgomery is a bit banged up heading into this one). The Vikings have had their issues stopping the run this season, but they need to do it today and make Justin Fields beat them. . .because he can’t.

2) Try to get Dalvin Cook going - The Bears are likely going to look to slow down Justin Jefferson, but the reality is that their run defense has gotten shredded by every opponent they’ve played this season. Cook hasn’t had a game where he’s really “gone off” this season, and this could be his opportunity to do that. With the Bears focusing more on the Vikings’ air attack, Cook could be in for a big game today.

3) Keep winning on special teams - The Vikings’ special teams have been outstanding through the first quarter of the season, with Greg Joseph coming off an NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award, Ryan Wright doing some great things, and kickoff coverage being outstanding thus far on shorter kickoffs. Those are the things that good teams do to give themselves an advantage, and the Vikings need to keep doing that this week.

Know the Foe: Windy City Gridiron

There you have it, folks! We’ll be getting the action underway here shortly, and we hope a lot of you will join us. Here’s hoping that in about three hours or so we’ll all be talking about how awesome it is to be 4-1 for the first time since 2012.

SKOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!