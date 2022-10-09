Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

We’ve made it through the first fifteen minutes at U.S. Bank Stadium with your Minnesota Vikings leading the Chicago Bears by a score of 7-3.

The Vikings won the coin toss and, rather than defer like they usually do, chose to receive the kickoff instead. Minnesota wanted to set the tone early, and they did that on an opening drive where Kirk Cousins went 7-for-7 and the Vikings moved the ball at will. After Justin Jefferson was ruled down just short of a touchdown, Dalvin Cook went over from a yard out to make it 7-0 in favor of the purple.

Chicago answered on their first possession with a 50-yard field goal from Cairo Santos to make it 7-3 with about six minutes left in the quarter. The Vikings got the ball back and have marched down the field again, and as we move to the second quarter of play the Vikings are looking at a first-and-goal from the Chicago 5-yard line.

A quick first quarter of play has the Vikings ahead of the Bears by a score of 7-3 and looking for more. Come on in and join us for the second quarter of play!