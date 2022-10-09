Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

We’re at halftime at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and your Minnesota Vikings lead the Chicago Bears by a final score of 21-10.

The Vikings had the ball to start the second quarter, and their second possession ended the same way as their first one did: With Dalvin Cook going into the end zone. His second score of the day was a 5-yard touchdown run and the Vikings were up 14-3 one play into the second quarter.

The Bears went three-and-out on their next possession, punctuated by the second sack of the year for Danielle Hunter.

Minnesota marched down the field again and got themselves to a first-and-goal thanks to a pass from Justin Jefferson to Dalvin Cook to get the Vikings into the red zone.

The score went to Jalen Reagor, who went over on a 1-yard pass from Cousins to blow this game open at 21-3.

In the process of all of this, Cousins set a Vikings record for consecutive completions, as he started the game 17-for-17.

The Vikings couldn’t get any points on their next possession, and Ryan Wright’s first really bad punt of the year gave the Bears the ball at midfield. After a ridiculous pass-and-catch from Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney, Viking killer David Montgomery got the Vikings again, going in from 9 yards out for a touchdown to make it 21-10 with just over a minute left in the half.

Minnesota got Greg Joseph into position to add to the lead, but his 53-yard field goal attempt went wide to the right and that’s how we went into the locker room at halftime.

The good guys lead this one by a score of 21-10 at U.S. Bank Stadium, folks. Come on in and join us for the third quarter of play!