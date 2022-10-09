Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

It is once again that point on Sunday afternoon where we raise four fingers high above our collective heads, as we’ve reached the fourth quarter of play in Minneapolis with your Minnesota Vikings leading the Chicago Bears by a score of 21-19.

Chicago got the ball to start the second half, and they put together their best drive of the game, concluding with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields to rookie Velus Jones Jr., which cut the lead to 21-17 with just over ten minutes left in the half.

The Bears then tried to catch the Vikings by surprise with an onside kick, but the Vikings recovered the kick at the Chicago 47-yard line. The Vikings couldn’t take advantage of the good field position, however, as Greg Joseph’s 51-yard field goal attempt was blocked by rookie Kyler Gordon to end the drive.

The Bears then got the ball back and have pushed into Minnesota territory, including a fourth down conversion that got the ball to the Minnesota 30. They then faced a 4th-and-5 from the Minnesota 25, and this time Matt Eberflus called on Cairo Santos for a 43-yard field goal to make it 21-19 with a minute left in the quarter.

As we move to the fourth quarter of play, the Vikings have a 1st-and-20 at their own 37 after a holding penalty on Johnny Mundt.

Fifteen minutes remaining in this one from U.S. Bank Stadium and the Vikings lead by two. Can they hold on to this one? Come watch the rest of the game with us and find out!