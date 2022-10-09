Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re ninety minutes away from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium between the Chicago Bears and your Minnesota Vikings, and that means that both teams have released their inactive lists for today’s contest. Let’s see who will be sitting this one out, starting with the visiting team.

Chicago Bears

DB Dane Cruikshank

CB Jaylon Johnson

DL Kingsley Jonathan

TE Jake Tonges

Not a lot of surprises on the inactive list for the Bears. David Montgomery, who was listed as questionable coming into this one, is active and will play. That gives the Vikings something they need to keep an eye on for this one because Montgomery has had a lot of recent success against the Minnesota defense.

And now, on to the home team.

Minnesota Vikings

CB Andrew Booth Jr.

OT Vederian Lowe

WR Jalen Nailor

DL Esezi Otomewo

OL Chris Reed

DL Khyiris Tonga

OLB Luiji Vilain

Booth remains out, as he’ll miss his fourth consecutive game with his quad issue. Nailor was questionable on this week’s injury report and will not play, but he’s been exclusively on special teams thus far. Otherwise there aren’t a whole lot of changes or surprises to the inactive list that we’ve seen for most of this season.

Those are your inactive lists for this one, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll have our Open Thread for the first quarter dropping at the top of the hour, 11:00 AM Central time, and we hope that you’ll join us for today’s big NFC North clash.