Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re ninety minutes away from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium between the Chicago Bears and your Minnesota Vikings, and that means that both teams have released their inactive lists for today’s contest. Let’s see who will be sitting this one out, starting with the visiting team.
Chicago Bears
- DB Dane Cruikshank
- CB Jaylon Johnson
- DL Kingsley Jonathan
- TE Jake Tonges
Not a lot of surprises on the inactive list for the Bears. David Montgomery, who was listed as questionable coming into this one, is active and will play. That gives the Vikings something they need to keep an eye on for this one because Montgomery has had a lot of recent success against the Minnesota defense.
And now, on to the home team.
Minnesota Vikings
- CB Andrew Booth Jr.
- OT Vederian Lowe
- WR Jalen Nailor
- DL Esezi Otomewo
- OL Chris Reed
- DL Khyiris Tonga
- OLB Luiji Vilain
Booth remains out, as he’ll miss his fourth consecutive game with his quad issue. Nailor was questionable on this week’s injury report and will not play, but he’s been exclusively on special teams thus far. Otherwise there aren’t a whole lot of changes or surprises to the inactive list that we’ve seen for most of this season.
Those are your inactive lists for this one, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll have our Open Thread for the first quarter dropping at the top of the hour, 11:00 AM Central time, and we hope that you’ll join us for today’s big NFC North clash.
