Vikings vs Bears | The Final Score

Your Minnesota Vikings are back home in the friendly confines of U.S. Bank Stadium taking on the division nemesis, the Chicago Bears. Will the Vikings get the win and sweep the NFC North at home so far this season? They did, 29-22. Will the defensive line have their biggest pressure day of the season? Nope. Will they fail the team? Almost, but for another 4th quarter comeback by Kirk Cousins. Will the offense score the most points of the season? They did 29. Will the Bears cause the team problems like they always seem to do? They did as usual. All these questions and yours are to be answered on Climbing The Pocket’s “The Final Score” going live at the final 2-minute warning.

The Final Score [the name for CTP’s Postgame show] is here. There are 4 regulars and the occasional guest. The focus will be on you the fan, and how you felt the team did—hopefully racking up the wins in the regular season. Flip Mazzi, guest Jonas Stärk, and Dave will be here today. Did you like what you saw?

