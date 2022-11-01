Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 1 November 2022

WAKE UP WAKE UP IT’S THE FIRST OF THE MONNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNTH!
Yes, ladies and gentlemen, we’ve made it to November, and we’re celebrating with a new Open Thread here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website. Well, we were gonna have one anyway because that’s what we do, but it’s almost an occasion, I suppose.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- If you missed Jared Allen’s Ring of Honor induction ceremony, you can watch it right here.
- Shawn brought us not one, but two breakdowns of some of the win over Arizona: the turnovers generated by the team and Patrick Peterson’s big game.
- Lewis Cine’s recovery from his awful injury seems to be progressing nicely.
- Kirktober will not be followed by Irvember, as Irv Smith Jr. looks to be heading to the shelf again.
- Could the Vikings be buyers at today’s NFL Trade Deadline? Warren thinks they could be.
