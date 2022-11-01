Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 1 November 2022

WAKE UP WAKE UP IT’S THE FIRST OF THE MONNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNTH!

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, we’ve made it to November, and we’re celebrating with a new Open Thread here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website. Well, we were gonna have one anyway because that’s what we do, but it’s almost an occasion, I suppose.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: