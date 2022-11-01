 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 1 November 2022

A new month is upon us!

By Christopher Gates
/ new
Arizona Cardinals v Minnesota Vikings John Autey / MediaNews Group / St. Paul Pioneer Press via Getty Images

WAKE UP WAKE UP IT’S THE FIRST OF THE MONNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNTH!

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, we’ve made it to November, and we’re celebrating with a new Open Thread here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website. Well, we were gonna have one anyway because that’s what we do, but it’s almost an occasion, I suppose.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...