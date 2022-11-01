Adam Zimmer, Mike Zimmer’s son, passes away at age 38

The football world woke on Tuesday to the devastating news that Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings’ head coach Mike Zimmer and a member of the Vikings’ coaching staff during his tenure, has passed away. He was just 38 years old.

Corri Zimmer, Mike’s daughter and Adam’s sister, confirmed the news on Tuesday morning. As of now, no cause of death has been given.

Adam Zimmer joined the Vikings’ coaching staff when his father was hired to coach the team before the 2014 season. He was the team’s linebackers coach for six seasons and then spent two seasons as the team’s co-defensive coordinator with defensive line coach Andre Patterson. When the Vikings relieved Mike Zimmer of his duties after the 2021 season finale, Adam was let go as well.

Adam Zimmer had joined the Cincinnati Bengals this past season and was working as an offensive analyst for them.

The Vikings have issued a statement on Adam Zimmer’s passing:

We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Adam Zimmer. Adam was a kind, respectful man, and over his years in Minnesota, it was evident he cared tremendously about his family, his players, his fellow coaches and the Vikings front office staff. Our thoughts are with Mike, Corri, Marki, and the entire Zimmer family.

Former Vikings’ General Manager Rick Spielman also issued a statement:

My thoughts and prayers go out to Coach Zimmer and his family. Adam was a very good coach and a wonderful person. He will be truly missed.

We at The Daily Norseman want to send our deepest condolences to Mike Zimmer and the rest of the Zimmer family on their loss.