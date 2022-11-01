TRADE: Minnesota Vikings acquire TE T.J. Hockenson from Detroit Lions

With injuries causing issues at the tight end position, the Minnesota Vikings have turned into buyers at the NFL Trade Deadline after all.

Numerous sources are reporting that the Vikings are making an intra-division trade with the Detroit Lions to acquire tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The structure of the trade is as follows:

Vikings receive

TE T.J. Hockenson

2023 fourth-round pick

2024 conditional fourth-round pick

Lions receive

2023 second-round pick

2024 third-round pick

This looks to be a pretty significant deal, as Hockenson is under contract through the 2023 season.

Hockenson was the 8th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Lions and made the Pro Bowl in 2020. So far this season, he has 26 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns, including one against the Vikings in their Week 3 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Hockenson will immediately assume the TE1 role for the Vikings with Irv Smith reportedly set to miss more time because of a high ankle sprain. We’ll see if he’s ready to go for this Sunday’s trip to Washington to take on the Commanders.

Again, the Minnesota Vikings have made a trade with the Detroit Lions to acquire tight end T.J. Hockenson. We’ll have more on this story throughout the course of the day.