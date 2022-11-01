Minnesota Vikings 2023 NFL Draft Picks: Update

With the Minnesota Vikings making a trade for T.J. Hockenson at the NFL Trade Deadline, we thought we would take the opportunity to update which picks the Vikings now have in the 2023 NFL Draft.

As things stand right now, as far as we can tell, the purple currently have four picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here they are, as well as where some of their other picks went:

First-round pick

Second-round pick (sent to Detroit Lions in T.J. Hockenson trade)

(sent to Detroit Lions in T.J. Hockenson trade) Third-round pick

Fourth-round pick (sent to Cleveland Browns when team traded up for Akayleb Evans in 2022 NFL Draft)

(sent to Cleveland Browns when team traded up for Akayleb Evans in 2022 NFL Draft) Fourth-round pick (acquired from Detroit Lions in T.J. Hockenson trade)

Fifth-round pick

Sixth-round pick (traded to Houston Texans in Ross Blacklock trade)

(traded to Houston Texans in Ross Blacklock trade) Seventh-round pick (traded to Denver Broncos in Stephen Weatherly trade)

(traded to Denver Broncos in Stephen Weatherly trade) Seventh-round pick (acquired from Houston Texans in Ross Blacklock trade, subsequently traded to Philadelphia Eagles in Jalen Reagor trade)

According to the folks from Over the Cap, the Vikings are also likely to get two compensatory selections for the losses of safety Xavier Woods and offensive lineman Mason Cole. That would put them back up to six selections.

To the best of our knowledge, those are the Minnesota Vikings’ 2023 draft picks as things stand right now. If we’ve gotten it wrong in some way, we’ll make the corrections as soon as possible. It’s a little crazy right now, as you can probably imagine.