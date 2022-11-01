Minnesota Vikings Reacts Survey: Week 9

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It is once again time to take the pulse of purple nation with our SB Nation Reacts question, giving you the opportunity to tell us how you feel about the Minnesota Vikings and how things are going.

This week, we have not one. . .not two. . .but three questions for you to take a stab at. The first one, as always, is the standard question of how you feel things are going with the team to this point in the season and how confident you are they’re moving in the right direction.

The second question asks who you think the MVP of this team is as we’ve hit the halfway point of the season. I think I’ve hit all the most pertinent options, but you can always throw another name out in the comments if you like.

The last one is asking you how you feel about the trade the Vikings made with the Detroit Lions at yesterday’s Trade Deadline to acquire T.J. Hockenson. You can talk about that in the comments, too.

As always, we’ll have the results of this survey ready for you in a few days, but you can get started on the voting right now! Have at it, everyone!