7-1 & Kirk’s Fun

On this Vikings Happy Hour … Grab your favorite Lake Monster beer and join us, where the crew will dive into what’s led this Minnesota Vikings team to be 7-1. Fresh off a victory over the Washington Commanders with the Buffalo Bills next, all seems to be good and do you know why?

We’ve seen this team play in many close games these last two years. However, it seems these games are turning our way most weeks this season... is this lively and fun culture the secret ingredient to success? Is it Kirk Cousins who is wearing everyone’s chains? Or perhaps it’s the on-field success (and health) of Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith wreaking havoc on opposing QBs as they form the most dominant duo in the league?

Who knows, but you’ll get our take on all this tonight and our excitement about an unexpected rising rookie!

Discussion topics for episode 073 are:

- Kirk Chainz

- Culture shift in Minny

- Hunter and Smith: Best Duo in the NFL?

- Akayleb Evans’ solid debut

We make a local media prediction each week on Vikings Happy Hour and they’ve honestly been some of my favorite weekly segments.

This week our prediction came from our friend Luke Braun @LukeBraunNFL of Locked On Vikings @lockedonvikings and he did not disappoint!

Remember to grab your Lake Monster Beer.

