Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers: Thursday Night Football picks and discussion

It’s time to get Week 10 started in the National Football League, as we’re heading to Charlotte to watch the Atlanta Falcons face the Carolina Panthers.

This will be the second meeting of the year for these NFC South rivals. They met in Atlanta just a couple of weeks ago in a wild one that saw a Hail Mary from P.J. Walker to D.J. Moore to tie the game at 34-34, but Eddy Pineiro missed what would have been the game-winning extra point to send the game to overtime. In the extra frame, Younghoe Koo connected on a 41-yard field goal to give the Falcons a 37-34 win.

Here are our picks for this one, powered by our friends at Tallysight. If you want the most up-to-date lines, feel free to check out the DraftKings Sportsbook.

As you can see, we’re unanimous in our belief that Atlanta will complete their season sweep tonight, and will cover the spread (which isn’t very large). We’re a bit split on the point totals, but four of the six of us are playing the “under” tonight.

