Week 11 - Which College Players Are Future Vikings 2022

Week 10 did not disappoint! The Alabama - LSU game was fantastic and it was great to see Alabama lose! I guess it always is nice to see a perennial leader lose (like The Packers this year eh?). Clemson got stomped by unranked Notre Dame which hurt them badly for the playoffs. Georgia put it on Tennessee and the Vols did not look as good as they did against Alabama. Texas “upset” Kansas State, Michigan State upset Illinois, Kansas beat down Oklahoma State, and Pittsburgh upset Syracuse.

The games I am looking forward to are #25 Washington at 36 Oregon, #4 TCU at #18 Texas, 39 Alabama at #11 Ole Miss, Purdue at #21 Illinois, and #7 LSU at Arkansas.

The players I am going to try and keep an eye on are ...

Will Levis QB Kentucky

Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington

Will Rogers QB Mississippi State

Grayson McCall QB Coastal Carolina

...

Chase Brown RB Illinois

Blake Corum RB Michigan

Roschon Johnson RB Texas

Zach Charbonnet RB UCLA

...

Charlie Jones WR Purdue

Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee

Rome Odunze WR Washington

Quentin Johnston WR TCU

Johnny Wilson WR Florida State

...

Cameron Latu TE Alabama

Dalton Kincaid TE Utah

...

Andrew Raym IOL Oklahoma

Ricky Stromberg IOL Arkansas

Olusegun Oluwatimi IOL Michigan

Alex Forsyth IOL Oregon

Sedrick Van Pran IOL Georgia

...

Mike Morris DL Michigan

Zacch Pickens DL South Carolina

Gabe Hall DL Baylor

Kobie Turner DL Wake Forest

...

K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson

Ochaun Mathis EDGE Nebraska

D.J. Johnson EDGE Oregon

Robert Beal Jr. EDGE Georgia

...

Ivan Pace Jr. LB Cincinnati

Drew Sanders LB Arkansas

J.J. Weaver LB Kentucky

Dee Winters LB TCU

...

Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois

D.J. Turner CB Michigan

Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU

...

Jay Ward S LSU

Chris Smith II S Georgia

Akeem Dent S Florida State

Stephan Blaylock S UCLA

Friday, November 11

East Carolina at Cincinnati 8:00pm

C.J. Johnson WR East Carolina

...

Ivan Pace Jr. LB Cincinnati

Josh Whyle TE Cincinnati

Colorado at 8 USC 9:30pm

Terrance Lang DL Colorado

Isaiah Lewis S Colorado

Quinn Perry LB Colorado

...

Jordan Addison WR USC

Andrew Vorhees IOL USC

Tuli Tuipulotu DL USC

Travis Dye RB USC

Mekhi Blackmon CB USC

Shane Lee LB USC

Courtland Ford OT USC

Austin Jones RB USC

Saturday, November 12

Oklahoma at West Virginia 12:00pm

Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma

Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma

Wanya Morris OT Oklahoma

Eric Gray RB Oklahoma

Andrew Raym IOL Oklahoma

Jalen Redmond DL Oklahoma

...

Zach Frazier IOL West Virginia

Dante Stills DL West Virginia

Purdue at 21 Illinois 12:00pm

Charlie Jones WR Purdue

Aidan O’Connell QB Purdue

...

Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois

Chase Brown RB Illinois

7 LSU at Arkansas 12:00pm

Kayshon Boutte WR LSU

B.J. Ojulari EDGE LSU

Jaquelin Roy DL LSU

Mekhi Garner CB LSU

Jay Ward S LSU

Ali Gaye EDGE LSU

Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB LSU

Mike Jones Jr. LB LSU

Jayden Daniels QB LSU

...

Drew Sanders LB Arkansas

K.J. Jefferson QB Arkansas

Jalen Catalon S Arkansas

Ricky Stromberg IOL Arkansas

Jordan Domineck DL Arkansas

Beaux Limmer IOL Arkansas

Missouri at 5 Tennessee 12:00pm

Kris Abrams-Draine CB Missouri

Javon Foster OT Missouri

Harrison Mevis K Missouri

Isaiah McGuire DL Missouri

...

Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee

Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee

Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee

Darnell Wright OT Tennessee

Jerome Carvin OT Tennessee

Jeremy Banks LB Tennessee

Vanderbilt at 24 Kentucky 12:00pm

Anfernee Orji LB Vanderbilt

...

Will Levis QB Kentucky

Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB Kentucky

J.J. Weaver LB Kentucky

Eli Cox IOL Kentucky

Maryland at 14 Penn State 3:30pm

Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland

Dontay Demus Jr. WR Maryland

Rakim Jarrett WR Maryland

Jakorian Bennett CB Maryland

Durell Nchami LB Maryland

Delmar Glaze IOL Maryland

...

Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State

Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State

Parker Washington WR Penn State

Mitchell Tinsley WR Penn State

Adisa Isaac EDGE Penn State

Brenton Strange TE Penn State

Ji’Ayir Brown S Penn State

P.J. Mustipher DL Penn State

Louisville at 10 Clemson 3:30pm

Kei’Trel Clark CB Louisville

Trevor Reid OT Louisville

Yasir Abdullah LB Louisville

Jermayne Lole DL Louisville

Caleb Chandler OT Louisville

...

Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson

Bryan Bresee DL Clemson

Trenton Simpson LB Clemson

D.J. Uiagalelei QB Clemson

Tyler Davis DL Clemson

K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson

Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson

Davis Allen TE Clemson

Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson

Joseph Ngata WR Clemson

Jordan McFadden IOL Clemson

9 Alabama at 11 Ole Miss 3:30pm

Bryce Young QB Alabama

Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama

Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama

Brian Branch S Alabama

Eli Ricks CB Alabama

Henry To’oto’o LB Alabama

Jordan Battle S Alabama

Malachi Moore S Alabama

Byron Young DL Alabama

Emil Ekiyor Jr. IOL Alabama

Cameron Latu TE Alabama

Tyler Steen OT Alabama

Javion Cohen IOL Alabama

Tyler Harrell WR Alabama

Jermaine Burton WR Alabama

D.J. Dale DL Alabama

Justin Eboigbe DL Alabama

DeMarcco Hellams S Alabama

...

Zach Evans RB Mississippi

Nick Broeker OT Mississippi

Jonathan Mingo WR Mississippi

Troy Brown LB Mississippi

Nebraska at 3 Michigan 3:30pm

Ochaun Mathis DL Nebraska

Trey Palmer WR Nebraska

...

Mazi Smith DL Michigan

D.J. Turner CB Michigan

Blake Corum RB Michigan

Ryan Hayes OT Michigan

Mike Morris DL Michigan

Olusegun Oluwatimi IOL Michigan

Cornelius Johnson WR Michigan

Zak Zinter OT Michigan

Erick All TE Michigan

Eyabi Anoma EDGE Michigan

Ronnie Bell WR Michigan

Jake Moody K Michigan

Roman Wilson WR Michigan

Luke Schoonmaker TE Michigan

South Carolina at Florida 4:00pm

Cam Smith CB South Carolina

Zacch Pickens DL South Carolina

Jaheim Bell TE South Carolina

Darius Rush CB South Carolina

...

Gervon Dexter DL Florida

O’Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida

Anthony Richardson QB Florida

Rashad Torrence II S Florida

Trey Dean III S Florida

Brenton Cox Jr. EDGE Florida

Ventrell Miller LB Florida

Richard Gouraige OT Florida

Kingsley Eguakun IOL Florida

25 Washington at 6 Oregon 7:00pm

Zion Tupuola-Fetui EDGE Washington

Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington

Rome Odunze WR Washington

Jaxson Kirkland OT Washington

Bralen Trice EDGE Washington

Henry Bainivalu IOL Washington

Jalen McMillan WR Washington

Troy Fautanu OT Washington

...

Noah Sewell LB Oregon

Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon

Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon

Justin Flowe LB Oregon

Bo Nix QB Oregon

T.J. Bass IOL Oregon

D.J. Johnson LB Oregon

Alex Forsyth IOL Oregon

1 Georgia at Mississippi State 7:00pm

Jalen Carter DL Georgia

Kelee Ringo CB Georgia

Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia

Broderick Jones OT Georgia

Darnell Washington TE Georgia

Chris Smith II S Georgia

Sedrick Van Pran IOL Georgia

Tykee Smith S Georgia

Kenny McIntosh RB Georgia

Arik Gilbert TE Georgia

Robert Beal Jr. EDGE Georgia

...

Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State

Will Rogers QB Mississippi State

19 Kansas State at Baylor 7:00pm

Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State

Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State

Cooper Beebe OT Kansas State

Julius Brents CB Kansas State

...

Siaki Ika DL Baylor

Gabe Hall DL Baylor

Connor Galvin OT Baylor

Texas A&M at Auburn 7:30pm

Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M

Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M

Devon Achane RB Texas A&M

Layden Robinson IOL Texas A&M

Demani Richardson S Texas A&M

Ainias Smith WR Texas A&M

...

Derick Hall EDGE Auburn

Owen Pappoe LB Auburn

Tank Bigsby RB Auburn

Colby Wooden DL Auburn

Eku Leota EDGE Auburn

Nehemiah Pritchett CB Auburn

Southern Miss at Coastal Carolina 7:30pm

Hayes Maples LB Southern Miss

...

Grayson McCall QB Coastal Carolina

Sam Pinckney WR Coastal Carolina

Willie Lampkin IOL Coastal Carolina

Jerrod Clark DL Coastal Carolina

15 North Carolina at Wake Forest 7:30pm

Josh Downs WR North Carolina

Tony Grimes CB North Carolina

Storm Duck CB North Carolina

...

A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest

Kobie Turner DL Wake Forest

Michael Jurgens IOL Wake Forest

Sam Hartman QB Wake Forest

4 TCU at 18 Texas 7:30pm

Quentin Johnston WR TCU

Noah Daniels CB TCU

Steve Avila IOL TCU

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU

Dylan Horton DL TCU

Dee Winters LB TCU

Kendre Miller RB TCU

...

Bijan Robinson RB Texas

DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas

Roschon Johnson RB Texas

Keondre Coburn DL Texas

Moro Ojomo DL Texas

23 Florida State at Syracuse 8:00pm

Jared Verse EDGE Florida State

Akeem Dent S Florida State

Jammie Robinson S Florida State

Johnny Wilson WR Florida State

Fabien Lovett DL Florida State

...

Garrett Williams CB Syracuse

Sean Tucker RB Syracuse

Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse

Mikel Jones LB Syracuse

Stanford at 13 Utah 10:00pm

Tanner McKee QB Stanford

Kyu Blu Kelly CB Stanford

Elijah Higgins WR Stanford

...

Clark Phillips III CB Utah

Dalton Kincaid TE Utah

Tavion Thomas RB Utah

Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah

Braeden Daniels IOL Utah

Cameron Rising QB Utah

Brant Kuithe TE Utah

Arizona at 12 UCLA 10:30pm

Jordan Morgan OT Arizona

Jacob Cowing WR Arizona

...

Zach Charbonnet RB UCLA

Jake Bobo WR UCLA

Laiatu Latu LB UCLA

Grayson Murphy EDGE UCLA

Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB UCLA

Darius Muasau LB UCLA

Stephan Blaylock S UCLA

Gabriel Murphy EDGE UCLA

Yore mock!

TRADES

...

Trade Partner: Carolina Panthers

Sent: Round 1 Pick 28

Received: Round 2 Pick 4, Round 3 Pick 24

...

Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars

Sent: Round 2 Pick 4

Received: Round 2 Pick 9, Round 4 Pick 19

...

Trade Partner: Cleveland Browns

Sent: Round 2 Pick 9

Received: Round 2 Pick 11, Round 6 Pick 11

...

Trade Partner: Miami Dolphins

Sent: Round 3 Pick 24, Round 6 Pick 37

Received: Round 3 Pick 17

...

Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders

Sent: Round 6 Pick 11

Received: Round 6 Pick 28, Round 7 Pick 17

...

42: R2 P11 EDGE Tyree Wilson - Texas Tech 6-6 275

80: R3 P17 C John Michael Schmitz - Minnesota 6-4 320

92: R3 P29 LB Jack Campbell - Iowa 6-5 246

105: R4 P3 TE Dalton Kincaid - Utah 6-4 240

121: R4 P19 CB Christian Gonzalez - Oregon 6-2 201

164: R5 P29 DL Zacch Pickens - South Carolina 6-4 305

203: R6 P28 WR Jacob Cowing - UTEP 5-11 175

214: R6 P39 RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. - Kentucky 5-11 224

232: R7 P17 S Jordan Toles - LSU 6-1 209

Trading down a few times seems likely considering the picks the team has next year.

Getting Wilson at 42 may be too much wishful thinking. He is a nice edge rusher to add to the mix.

Schmitz would be a nice addition provided they do not extend Bradbury. Bradbury is playing very well this year so an extension could be in the cards.

Who doesn’t like Iowa linebackers? Campbell has excellent size and could be a thumper they need.

After trading for Hockenson it seems awfully dumb to draft another tight end but Kincaid is pretty good and really can catch the ball. Nothing wrong with having another tight end and it may be necessary if they do not extend Hock.

The rest would be nice depth but probably will go higher.

Well, there it is. Enjoy the games!