Week 11 - Which College Players Are Future Vikings 2022

Week 10 did not disappoint! The Alabama - LSU game was fantastic and it was great to see Alabama lose! I guess it always is nice to see a perennial leader lose (like The Packers this year eh?). Clemson got stomped by unranked Notre Dame which hurt them badly for the playoffs. Georgia put it on Tennessee and the Vols did not look as good as they did against Alabama. Texas “upset” Kansas State, Michigan State upset Illinois, Kansas beat down Oklahoma State, and Pittsburgh upset Syracuse.
The games I am looking forward to are #25 Washington at 36 Oregon, #4 TCU at #18 Texas, 39 Alabama at #11 Ole Miss, Purdue at #21 Illinois, and #7 LSU at Arkansas.
The players I am going to try and keep an eye on are ...
Will Levis QB Kentucky
Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington
Will Rogers QB Mississippi State
Grayson McCall QB Coastal Carolina
...
Chase Brown RB Illinois
Blake Corum RB Michigan
Roschon Johnson RB Texas
Zach Charbonnet RB UCLA
...
Charlie Jones WR Purdue
Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee
Rome Odunze WR Washington
Quentin Johnston WR TCU
Johnny Wilson WR Florida State
...
Cameron Latu TE Alabama
Dalton Kincaid TE Utah
...
Andrew Raym IOL Oklahoma
Ricky Stromberg IOL Arkansas
Olusegun Oluwatimi IOL Michigan
Alex Forsyth IOL Oregon
Sedrick Van Pran IOL Georgia
...
Mike Morris DL Michigan
Zacch Pickens DL South Carolina
Gabe Hall DL Baylor
Kobie Turner DL Wake Forest
...
K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson
Ochaun Mathis EDGE Nebraska
D.J. Johnson EDGE Oregon
Robert Beal Jr. EDGE Georgia
...
Ivan Pace Jr. LB Cincinnati
Drew Sanders LB Arkansas
J.J. Weaver LB Kentucky
Dee Winters LB TCU
...
Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois
D.J. Turner CB Michigan
Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M
Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU
...
Jay Ward S LSU
Chris Smith II S Georgia
Akeem Dent S Florida State
Stephan Blaylock S UCLA
Friday, November 11
East Carolina at Cincinnati 8:00pm
C.J. Johnson WR East Carolina
...
Ivan Pace Jr. LB Cincinnati
Josh Whyle TE Cincinnati
Colorado at 8 USC 9:30pm
Terrance Lang DL Colorado
Isaiah Lewis S Colorado
Quinn Perry LB Colorado
...
Jordan Addison WR USC
Andrew Vorhees IOL USC
Tuli Tuipulotu DL USC
Travis Dye RB USC
Mekhi Blackmon CB USC
Shane Lee LB USC
Courtland Ford OT USC
Austin Jones RB USC
Saturday, November 12
Oklahoma at West Virginia 12:00pm
Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma
Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma
Wanya Morris OT Oklahoma
Eric Gray RB Oklahoma
Andrew Raym IOL Oklahoma
Jalen Redmond DL Oklahoma
...
Zach Frazier IOL West Virginia
Dante Stills DL West Virginia
Purdue at 21 Illinois 12:00pm
Charlie Jones WR Purdue
Aidan O’Connell QB Purdue
...
Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois
Chase Brown RB Illinois
7 LSU at Arkansas 12:00pm
Kayshon Boutte WR LSU
B.J. Ojulari EDGE LSU
Jaquelin Roy DL LSU
Mekhi Garner CB LSU
Jay Ward S LSU
Ali Gaye EDGE LSU
Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB LSU
Mike Jones Jr. LB LSU
Jayden Daniels QB LSU
...
Drew Sanders LB Arkansas
K.J. Jefferson QB Arkansas
Jalen Catalon S Arkansas
Ricky Stromberg IOL Arkansas
Jordan Domineck DL Arkansas
Beaux Limmer IOL Arkansas
Missouri at 5 Tennessee 12:00pm
Kris Abrams-Draine CB Missouri
Javon Foster OT Missouri
Harrison Mevis K Missouri
Isaiah McGuire DL Missouri
...
Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee
Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee
Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee
Darnell Wright OT Tennessee
Jerome Carvin OT Tennessee
Jeremy Banks LB Tennessee
Vanderbilt at 24 Kentucky 12:00pm
Anfernee Orji LB Vanderbilt
...
Will Levis QB Kentucky
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB Kentucky
J.J. Weaver LB Kentucky
Eli Cox IOL Kentucky
Maryland at 14 Penn State 3:30pm
Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland
Dontay Demus Jr. WR Maryland
Rakim Jarrett WR Maryland
Jakorian Bennett CB Maryland
Durell Nchami LB Maryland
Delmar Glaze IOL Maryland
...
Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State
Parker Washington WR Penn State
Mitchell Tinsley WR Penn State
Adisa Isaac EDGE Penn State
Brenton Strange TE Penn State
Ji’Ayir Brown S Penn State
P.J. Mustipher DL Penn State
Louisville at 10 Clemson 3:30pm
Kei’Trel Clark CB Louisville
Trevor Reid OT Louisville
Yasir Abdullah LB Louisville
Jermayne Lole DL Louisville
Caleb Chandler OT Louisville
...
Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson
Bryan Bresee DL Clemson
Trenton Simpson LB Clemson
D.J. Uiagalelei QB Clemson
Tyler Davis DL Clemson
K.J. Henry EDGE Clemson
Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson
Davis Allen TE Clemson
Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson
Joseph Ngata WR Clemson
Jordan McFadden IOL Clemson
9 Alabama at 11 Ole Miss 3:30pm
Bryce Young QB Alabama
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama
Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama
Brian Branch S Alabama
Eli Ricks CB Alabama
Henry To’oto’o LB Alabama
Jordan Battle S Alabama
Malachi Moore S Alabama
Byron Young DL Alabama
Emil Ekiyor Jr. IOL Alabama
Cameron Latu TE Alabama
Tyler Steen OT Alabama
Javion Cohen IOL Alabama
Tyler Harrell WR Alabama
Jermaine Burton WR Alabama
D.J. Dale DL Alabama
Justin Eboigbe DL Alabama
DeMarcco Hellams S Alabama
...
Zach Evans RB Mississippi
Nick Broeker OT Mississippi
Jonathan Mingo WR Mississippi
Troy Brown LB Mississippi
Nebraska at 3 Michigan 3:30pm
Ochaun Mathis DL Nebraska
Trey Palmer WR Nebraska
...
Mazi Smith DL Michigan
D.J. Turner CB Michigan
Blake Corum RB Michigan
Ryan Hayes OT Michigan
Mike Morris DL Michigan
Olusegun Oluwatimi IOL Michigan
Cornelius Johnson WR Michigan
Zak Zinter OT Michigan
Erick All TE Michigan
Eyabi Anoma EDGE Michigan
Ronnie Bell WR Michigan
Jake Moody K Michigan
Roman Wilson WR Michigan
Luke Schoonmaker TE Michigan
South Carolina at Florida 4:00pm
Cam Smith CB South Carolina
Zacch Pickens DL South Carolina
Jaheim Bell TE South Carolina
Darius Rush CB South Carolina
...
Gervon Dexter DL Florida
O’Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida
Anthony Richardson QB Florida
Rashad Torrence II S Florida
Trey Dean III S Florida
Brenton Cox Jr. EDGE Florida
Ventrell Miller LB Florida
Richard Gouraige OT Florida
Kingsley Eguakun IOL Florida
25 Washington at 6 Oregon 7:00pm
Zion Tupuola-Fetui EDGE Washington
Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington
Rome Odunze WR Washington
Jaxson Kirkland OT Washington
Bralen Trice EDGE Washington
Henry Bainivalu IOL Washington
Jalen McMillan WR Washington
Troy Fautanu OT Washington
...
Noah Sewell LB Oregon
Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon
Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon
Justin Flowe LB Oregon
Bo Nix QB Oregon
T.J. Bass IOL Oregon
D.J. Johnson LB Oregon
Alex Forsyth IOL Oregon
1 Georgia at Mississippi State 7:00pm
Jalen Carter DL Georgia
Kelee Ringo CB Georgia
Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia
Broderick Jones OT Georgia
Darnell Washington TE Georgia
Chris Smith II S Georgia
Sedrick Van Pran IOL Georgia
Tykee Smith S Georgia
Kenny McIntosh RB Georgia
Arik Gilbert TE Georgia
Robert Beal Jr. EDGE Georgia
...
Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State
Will Rogers QB Mississippi State
19 Kansas State at Baylor 7:00pm
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State
Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State
Cooper Beebe OT Kansas State
Julius Brents CB Kansas State
...
Siaki Ika DL Baylor
Gabe Hall DL Baylor
Connor Galvin OT Baylor
Texas A&M at Auburn 7:30pm
Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M
Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M
Devon Achane RB Texas A&M
Layden Robinson IOL Texas A&M
Demani Richardson S Texas A&M
Ainias Smith WR Texas A&M
...
Derick Hall EDGE Auburn
Owen Pappoe LB Auburn
Tank Bigsby RB Auburn
Colby Wooden DL Auburn
Eku Leota EDGE Auburn
Nehemiah Pritchett CB Auburn
Southern Miss at Coastal Carolina 7:30pm
Hayes Maples LB Southern Miss
...
Grayson McCall QB Coastal Carolina
Sam Pinckney WR Coastal Carolina
Willie Lampkin IOL Coastal Carolina
Jerrod Clark DL Coastal Carolina
15 North Carolina at Wake Forest 7:30pm
Josh Downs WR North Carolina
Tony Grimes CB North Carolina
Storm Duck CB North Carolina
...
A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest
Kobie Turner DL Wake Forest
Michael Jurgens IOL Wake Forest
Sam Hartman QB Wake Forest
4 TCU at 18 Texas 7:30pm
Quentin Johnston WR TCU
Noah Daniels CB TCU
Steve Avila IOL TCU
Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU
Dylan Horton DL TCU
Dee Winters LB TCU
Kendre Miller RB TCU
...
Bijan Robinson RB Texas
DeMarvion Overshown LB Texas
Roschon Johnson RB Texas
Keondre Coburn DL Texas
Moro Ojomo DL Texas
23 Florida State at Syracuse 8:00pm
Jared Verse EDGE Florida State
Akeem Dent S Florida State
Jammie Robinson S Florida State
Johnny Wilson WR Florida State
Fabien Lovett DL Florida State
...
Garrett Williams CB Syracuse
Sean Tucker RB Syracuse
Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse
Mikel Jones LB Syracuse
Stanford at 13 Utah 10:00pm
Tanner McKee QB Stanford
Kyu Blu Kelly CB Stanford
Elijah Higgins WR Stanford
...
Clark Phillips III CB Utah
Dalton Kincaid TE Utah
Tavion Thomas RB Utah
Mohamoud Diabate LB Utah
Braeden Daniels IOL Utah
Cameron Rising QB Utah
Brant Kuithe TE Utah
Arizona at 12 UCLA 10:30pm
Jordan Morgan OT Arizona
Jacob Cowing WR Arizona
...
Zach Charbonnet RB UCLA
Jake Bobo WR UCLA
Laiatu Latu LB UCLA
Grayson Murphy EDGE UCLA
Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB UCLA
Darius Muasau LB UCLA
Stephan Blaylock S UCLA
Gabriel Murphy EDGE UCLA
Yore mock!
TRADES
...
Trade Partner: Carolina Panthers
Sent: Round 1 Pick 28
Received: Round 2 Pick 4, Round 3 Pick 24
...
Trade Partner: Jacksonville Jaguars
Sent: Round 2 Pick 4
Received: Round 2 Pick 9, Round 4 Pick 19
...
Trade Partner: Cleveland Browns
Sent: Round 2 Pick 9
Received: Round 2 Pick 11, Round 6 Pick 11
...
Trade Partner: Miami Dolphins
Sent: Round 3 Pick 24, Round 6 Pick 37
Received: Round 3 Pick 17
...
Trade Partner: Las Vegas Raiders
Sent: Round 6 Pick 11
Received: Round 6 Pick 28, Round 7 Pick 17
...
42: R2 P11 EDGE Tyree Wilson - Texas Tech 6-6 275
80: R3 P17 C John Michael Schmitz - Minnesota 6-4 320
92: R3 P29 LB Jack Campbell - Iowa 6-5 246
105: R4 P3 TE Dalton Kincaid - Utah 6-4 240
121: R4 P19 CB Christian Gonzalez - Oregon 6-2 201
164: R5 P29 DL Zacch Pickens - South Carolina 6-4 305
203: R6 P28 WR Jacob Cowing - UTEP 5-11 175
214: R6 P39 RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. - Kentucky 5-11 224
232: R7 P17 S Jordan Toles - LSU 6-1 209
Trading down a few times seems likely considering the picks the team has next year.
Getting Wilson at 42 may be too much wishful thinking. He is a nice edge rusher to add to the mix.
Schmitz would be a nice addition provided they do not extend Bradbury. Bradbury is playing very well this year so an extension could be in the cards.
Who doesn’t like Iowa linebackers? Campbell has excellent size and could be a thumper they need.
After trading for Hockenson it seems awfully dumb to draft another tight end but Kincaid is pretty good and really can catch the ball. Nothing wrong with having another tight end and it may be necessary if they do not extend Hock.
The rest would be nice depth but probably will go higher.
Well, there it is. Enjoy the games!
