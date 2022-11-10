Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills: Interim injury reports

My apologies for getting on these a little bit late, everyone. . .had a pretty busy real-world day today and haven’t really sat down to do much until now.

Thursday. . .it is still Thursday, as far as I know. . .means an update to the initial injury reports, and that’s precisely what the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills have provided for us. Let’s take a look at what’s changed since yesterday.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

CB Cam Dantzler (ankle)

DL Dalvin Tomlinson (calf)

Limited Participation

C Garrett Bradbury (ankle, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

Full Participation

WR Adam Thielen (ankle, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

Both Dantzler and Tomlinson remain out for the Vikings, as expected. I’m guessing that neither of them sees the field on Sunday, but I’ve been wrong on that sort of thing before. Bradbury told reporters today that he’d be a go for Sunday, but it looks like the team is easing him back into things.

Buffalo Bills

Did Not Participate

QB Josh Allen (right elbow)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel)

CB Kaiir Elam (ankle, downgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) S Jordan Poyer (elbow)

DE Greg Rousseau (ankle)

Limited Participation

No players listed

Full Participation

OT Spencer Brown (ankle, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) CB Dane Jackson (ankle, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

LB Matt Milano (oblique, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) C Mitch Morse (elbow, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) OL David Quessenberry (groin, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

A lot of changes for the Bills, but the big thing that remains unchanged is the status of quarterback Josh Allen, who sat out for the second straight practice with an elbow issue. We’ll likely get a definitive word on his status tomorrow, but it appears he’s trending toward missing this one. Outside of that, everyone listed as “limited” on Wednesday had their status changed in one way or another, with cornerback Kaiir Elam being downgraded to a non-participant.

Those are the second injury reports of the week for the Vikings and Bills, folks. We’ll have the final injury reports for you tomorrow afternoon.