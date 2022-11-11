Norse Code Podcast Episode 446: Regression to the Moon (with guest Victoria)

*****Download Link Here*****
Episode Notes:
- My pieces at Pro Football Network include the weekly column where I pontificate about the Jets being the Good Broncos, receiver metrics and Tom Brady
- They also include my piece excoriating the Colts for the Jeff Saturday hire, the Vikings’ upcoming four-game stretch and Justin Fields improving
- Speaking of Jeff Saturday, this was an incredible clip from him responding to the criticism
- Here’s an explainer on the impact retirement has on the salary cap
- Here, learn about blood elves
- This is a piece going inside the Twitter meltdown
- Also here’s a great video with a bunch of verified fake tweets
- Make your own mustard. You can use beer, make it thicker like a dijon or make a spicy brown mustard
- Scallion oil is incredible. So is porchetta
- Don’t Eat Grass
Follow us on Twitter
Arif - @ArifHasanNFL
James - @bigmono
Victoria - @dirtbagqueer
To listen to more, this is the link to that iTunes feed. If you can’t for whatever reason subscribe via iTunes, subscribe to via our RSS feed, which should support the RSS reader or podcast organizer of your choice. You can still leave a review even if you can’t subscribe via iTunes because it’s easy to create an AppleID. We also have a YouTube channel. Our podcasts are automatically uploaded there.
You can visit our shop here. Buy a onesie?
But we also have a Patreon and that should make it even easier to support the best podcast for your Minnesota Vikings. Check it out here. If you wanted to donate via Paypal instead of Patreon, head to this link.
Once again, contact me at arifmhasan (at) gmail dot com or the podcast at NorseCodePodcast (at) gmail dot com. Follow us on twitter at @NorseCodeDN or just me
Loading comments...