Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 10

We’ve once again reached the time of the week when the guys from your favorite Minnesota Vikings website make their picks and predictions for the current NFL week. We are officially past the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season and some of us aren’t doing so hot on our picks, while at least a couple of us seem to have a solid handle on things.
Here’s how everyone fared last week:
- Ed Brodmarkle: 10-3 straight-up, 8-5 against the spread, 10-3 over/under
- Eric Thompson: 10-3 straight-up, 6-5 against the spread, 8-5 over/under
- Warren Ludford: 10-3 straight-up, 8-4 against the spread, 4-9 over/under
- Christopher Gates: 10-3 straight-up, 6-6 against the spread, 7-6 over/under
- GA Skol: 9-4 straight-up, 9-4 against the spread, 8-5 over/under
- Mark Pittman: 8-5 straight-up, 4-7 against the spread, 7-6 over/under
Pretty darn good week for Ed, as he was significantly above .500 in all three categories. Eric was above water in all three categories as well, and Mark had what might be his worst overall week thus far.
Here are our standings to this point in the season.
Moneyline/Straight-Up
- Eric Thompson: 87-48 (.644)
- Mark Pittman: 84-50 (.627)
- Ed Brodmarkle: 81-54 (.600)
- Warren Ludford: 80-55 (.593)
- GA Skol: 79-56 (.585)
- Christopher Gates: 78-57 (.578)
Against the Spread
- Mark Pittman: 80-52 (.606)
- Eric Thompson: 71-62 (.534)
- Warren Ludford: 66-66 (.500)
- Christopher Gates: 65-67 (.492)
- Ed Brodmarkle: 55-61 (.474)
- GA Skol: 62-70 (.470)
Over/Under
- Ed Brodmarkle: 72-63 (.533)
- Eric Thompson: 68-67 (.504)
- GA Skol: 67-68 (.496)
- Mark Pittman: 67-68 (.496)
- Warren Ludford: 64-71 (.474)
- Christopher Gates: 58-77 (.430)
Eric has opened up a bit of a lead in the straight-up picks, though things are bunching up a bit more there than they had been. Mark still has a pretty commanding lead in the spread picks, but things appear to be getting better there as well. Thanks to another very good week in the over/under category, Ed has opened up a significant lead there.
And then there’s me, sitting at the bottom of two out of our three categories. Bleh.
After all that, without any further ado, here are the picks for this week, powered by our friends at Tallysight. Lines are subject to change based on when each individual selector put their picks into the program. For the latest lines and numbers, be sure to check out our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook. Picks are also subject to change right up until kickoff.
Unanimous Picks
- Atlanta Falcons over Carolina Panthers (oops)
- Miami Dolphins over Cleveland Browns
- Chicago Bears over Detroit Lions
- New York Giants over Houston Texans
- Kansas City Chiefs over Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders over Indianapolis Colts
- Dallas Cowboys over Green Bay Packers
- San Francisco 49ers over Los Angeles Chargers
- Philadelphia Eagles over Washington Commanders
5-1 Picks
- Tennessee Titans over Denver Broncos (Eric dissenting)
4-2 Picks
- Seattle Seahawks over Tampa Bay Buccaneers (GA Skol and Mark dissenting)
- Minnesota Vikings over Buffalo Bills (Eric and Mark dissenting)
- Los Angeles Rams over Arizona Cardinals (Chris and Warren dissenting)
3-3 Picks
- New Orleans Saints (Eric/Mark/Warren) at Pittsburgh Steelers (Chris/Ed/GA Skol)
Those are the picks for the week, folks. Everyone’s already started Week 10 with an 0-1 mark after Thursday Night Football, so things have to start looking up from here, don’t they?
