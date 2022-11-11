Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 10

We’ve once again reached the time of the week when the guys from your favorite Minnesota Vikings website make their picks and predictions for the current NFL week. We are officially past the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season and some of us aren’t doing so hot on our picks, while at least a couple of us seem to have a solid handle on things.

Here’s how everyone fared last week:

Ed Brodmarkle: 10-3 straight-up, 8-5 against the spread, 10-3 over/under

Eric Thompson: 10-3 straight-up, 6-5 against the spread, 8-5 over/under

Warren Ludford: 10-3 straight-up, 8-4 against the spread, 4-9 over/under

Christopher Gates: 10-3 straight-up, 6-6 against the spread, 7-6 over/under

GA Skol: 9-4 straight-up, 9-4 against the spread, 8-5 over/under

Mark Pittman: 8-5 straight-up, 4-7 against the spread, 7-6 over/under

Pretty darn good week for Ed, as he was significantly above .500 in all three categories. Eric was above water in all three categories as well, and Mark had what might be his worst overall week thus far.

Here are our standings to this point in the season.

Moneyline/Straight-Up

Eric Thompson: 87-48 (.644) Mark Pittman: 84-50 (.627) Ed Brodmarkle: 81-54 (.600) Warren Ludford: 80-55 (.593) GA Skol: 79-56 (.585) Christopher Gates: 78-57 (.578)

Against the Spread

Mark Pittman: 80-52 (.606) Eric Thompson: 71-62 (.534) Warren Ludford: 66-66 (.500) Christopher Gates: 65-67 (.492) Ed Brodmarkle: 55-61 (.474) GA Skol: 62-70 (.470)

Over/Under

Ed Brodmarkle: 72-63 (.533) Eric Thompson: 68-67 (.504) GA Skol: 67-68 (.496) Mark Pittman: 67-68 (.496) Warren Ludford: 64-71 (.474) Christopher Gates: 58-77 (.430)

Eric has opened up a bit of a lead in the straight-up picks, though things are bunching up a bit more there than they had been. Mark still has a pretty commanding lead in the spread picks, but things appear to be getting better there as well. Thanks to another very good week in the over/under category, Ed has opened up a significant lead there.

And then there’s me, sitting at the bottom of two out of our three categories. Bleh.

After all that, without any further ado, here are the picks for this week, powered by our friends at Tallysight. Lines are subject to change based on when each individual selector put their picks into the program. For the latest lines and numbers, be sure to check out our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook. Picks are also subject to change right up until kickoff.

Unanimous Picks

5-1 Picks

4-2 Picks

3-3 Picks

Those are the picks for the week, folks. Everyone’s already started Week 10 with an 0-1 mark after Thursday Night Football, so things have to start looking up from here, don’t they?